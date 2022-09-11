scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Punjab’s Mrinal Garg bags JEE Advanced AIR 19; qualified NTSE, KVPY and Olympiads

JEE Advanced 2022: Punjab’s Mrinal Garg, who has secured All India Rank 19 and has topped IIT Roorkee zone, credits his elder brother and his teachers — both at school and coaching academy — for his success.

JEE Advanced 2022, Mrinal Garg, JEE Advanced 2022 result, JEE Advanced result 2022JEE Advanced 2022: Earlier also, Garg had topped JEE mains session-1 and session-2 in Punjab and had secured AIR 5. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

JEE Advanced 2022: In the JEE Advanced results 2022 declared today, Punjab’s Mrinal Garg has secured All India Rank 19 and has topped IIT Roorkee zone. He has topped the IIT entrance exam in Punjab. Earlier also, Garg had topped JEE Main session-1 and session-2 in Punjab and had secured AIR 5.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates

Hailing from Bathinda, Mrinal’s father Charanjeet Garg is a businessman and his mother Rinu Bala is a homemaker. “I am now aiming to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay. I concentrated on self-studies and avoided using social media to maintain concentration,” said Garg.

He credits his elder brother and his teachers — both at school and coaching academy — for his success.

“My elder brother Bhartesh Garg is an MBBS student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur. Seeing him study diligently, I was also inclined towards studying science. He has always been an inspiration. My teachers at school and academy have also played an equal part in my success,” says Garg, who is a product of St Kabir Convent School, Bathinda.

He took coaching from Sri Chaitanya Academy, Chandigarh to prepare for the competitive exams.

His mother Rinu Bala said that seeing his brother study and prepare for medical studies made Mrinal focus on Science. “It was during Covid that he started preparing for JEE and studies were mainly through online classes during the pandemic. He also did a lot of self-study,” said the mother.

The family lives in the Minocha Colony of Bathinda and Mrinal’s father deals in surgical equipment.

He is a scholar of NTSE, KVPY as well as a qualifier of IOQC and INMO.

Mrinal, who devoted almost 14 hours a day to his studies, said that the model and sample papers and revisions proved effective for him from the very beginning. From the eighth grade, he developed an interest in Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

