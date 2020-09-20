Punjabi University to conduct final semester exams from September 25

The final semester exams at Patiala University to start from September 25. Representational image/ file

Days after the Punjab government gave universities the go-ahead to conduct final exams for exit classes during the Covid pandemic, the Punjabi University, Patiala, issued detailed instructions Saturday for students who will be taking exams beginning September 25. Dr J I S Khattar, controller examinations, Punjabi University, Patiala, said that every department/college will conduct examination of its regular/reappear students of final year/semester at their own level. Distribution of question papers and evaluation of answer sheets will also be done at college/department level.

Heads/principals of the departments and colleges will be the controllers of the examination centres and they will appoint coordinators/nodal officers and assistant nodal officers for the examination. On the day of examination, the question papers will be made available to the students through email or by other communication channels like WhatsApp or on the website of the department or college. Therefore, students are instructed to remain in constant contact with their departments/colleges so as to follow the instructions properly.

Private students can download their question papers from the website or the web link of the examination branch (Punjabi University) given on their admit card. The examination session for students of undergraduate classes will begin at 10 am till 2 pm.

The exam session of all the other classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm. Candidates will be given two hours to solve the question paper. In addition, the candidates will be given two hours extra to download the question paper, scan the answer sheets and send PDF files of these via email. Thus, a total four hours will be given to the candidates for the entire process.

Visually impaired/differently abled students will be given 40 minutes extra to solve the paper. However, the candidates will arrange their writers for writing their papers. The students will soon be able to download their admit cards. Datesheet for the examinations is going to be released soon on the website of the examination branch.

As per these instructions, each student can use a maximum of 16 of A-4 size (A-4) sheets to solve the question paper. The candidate will write on one side only of each page and will write the class/roll number/subject//medium/ number of used sheets/date and sign according to the sample answer sheet. Only the blue ball pen would be used by the student to solve the paper.

The total pages used by the student will be shown on the first page of the answer sheet. The student will also verify at the end of the answered sheet that this paper is in his/her own handwriting only. The students will write the page number on each page.

Each student will be required to attempt 50 per cent of the total questions of the question paper. After solving the paper, the candidates would scan and create a PDF file. This PDF file will be attached to the email given by the department/college. If the student does not have the resources to scan the answer sheets or send a file as a PDF, he/ she may submit his/her answer sheets in the specified time at the nearest department/college/institute college/ neighbourhood campus/regional centre of the Punjabi University.

Students will have a receipt in this regard and will keep it safe with him/her. If no such college of Punjabi University is nearby, then the student will send his/her answer sheets through a registered post or speed post to the principal of the college concerned or head of the department within the stipulated time.

Private students will send scanned PDF of answer sheets on the email shown on their admit card. If this is not possible, they will post their answer sheets to the Assistant Registrar, Secrecy Branch, Examinations, Punjabi University, Patiala, 147002, through registered post or speed post.

Any student, who has submitted the exam fee and form for the final semester but somehow is unable to appear in the examination due to living in containment zones or is corona positive, will inform the university, his department or the college concerned before the commencement of the examination in writing or e-mode. Such students can sit in the next exams afterwards when the examinations are held.

