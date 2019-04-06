Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Nepali found most takers during CBSE boards

In the recently concluded CBSE board examinations, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil were the regional language papers with the most number of candidates in class X. In class XII, the highest number of candidates appeared for Punjabi and Bengali papers, with Nepali coming in third.

The board offers 38 languages at the class XII level, and 34 at the class X level. These include Hindi, English and Urdu, along with a range of regional and some foreign languages.

Among the foreign languages, French was the most popular — 15,722 candidates in class X and 134 in class XII. German was the second most popular, with 2,611 in class X and 80 in class XII.

Some of the foreign language exams were conducted with just a handful of candidates. In class X, Thai examination was held for three students, Bahasa Melayu (Malay) for 20, Persian for 16 and Russian for 10. For class XII, Japanese and Persian were held for eight students, while Spanish was held for three.

Interestingly, a range of Himalayan languages are offered — apart from Nepali, there are Limboo, Lepcha, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa and Gurung. As many as 6,227 students appeared for the Nepali exam in class X and 4,540 in class XII.

According to CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj, regional languages are offered by the board on the basis of requests sent in by state governments.

“The work of creating the curriculum is also that of the state government. CBSE adopts the language curriculum which is followed by the state. The curriculum for the foreign languages is created by us, and we consult the respective embassies for it,” he said.