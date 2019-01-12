Punjab: Wish students on their birthdays, govt schools urged

Students of government schools in Punjab will now be greeted with ‘Happy Birthday to You’ wishes on their birthday.

The state education department issued directions in his regard on Friday evening to all government schools in the state.

In the written directions, the authorities also directed the school officials to greet students on their respective birthdays and also place their names at an appropriate place near the school notice board on their special day.

It added that good things can also be said about the birthday boys/girls. Their good performance in academic, CO-curriculum activities can be highlighted. And even good things about their personality can be told. The school heads can present them a birthday card or a tag, but no gifts would be accepted from any student.

“By making students feel special on their birthday will not only boost their self-confidence but also improve their performance because getting them felt special will create a sense of responsibility among them toward their studies,” said secretary, education, Krishan kumar, adding that it would also increase their interest to attend

the school.

“I have never been wished by my parents on my birthday as no body remember it at our place as I only saw in the movies that how birthdays are celebrated,” said Sukhwinder Kaur, a class XI student of a government school, adding that in their class hardly any student know about each other’s birthday.

Maneesh Kumar, a class IV student of government school in Jalandhar, too was not aware that when his birthday comes as he was never wished by anyone.

A government school teacher said it was a good move as students will certainly feel good about it when good things would be spoken about them on their birthday in front of other students of the school.