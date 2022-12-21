Meet the PU student who bagged the highest package of Rs 58.48 LPA in UBS placement

Final-year MBA student Anshu Sood, 25, bagged the highest salary package of Rs 58.48 lakh per annum during the recent campus placement at University Business School, Panjab University (PU).

She was selected by the Tolaram Group which deals in various businesses including food and infrastructure. Sood will soon be posted as an area sales manager in Nigeria.

“It is like a dream come true for me. I worked hard for this moment. I was selected among 50 aspirants, who were shortlisted throughout India… I was interviewed online in two sessions. Each session was 30 minutes. I was informed about my selection Tuesday. And today, a representative from Tolaram came to our university to complete the formalities. I will join the group in May 2023. The credit for my success goes to my teachers, the UBS department, my parents, and my younger brother Vishav Sood,” she said.

The PU student further said, “My father, Rajesh Sood, runs a confectionary shop in Rampur near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. My mother, Seema Sood, was a government teacher posted in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, so I did my schooling in Punjab. Before opting for MBA, I did Electronics and Communication engineering at the regional centre of UIET, PU, in Hoshiarpur. In 2020, I was selected and employed by a leading company but the package was not satisfactory. I left the job after six months and decided to pursue MBA. My parents are happier than me over my success. There was a time when I did not manage to clear my interview for another company. At that time, my younger brother, Vishav Sood, who is himself earning a handsome package, encouraged me to work hard and get prepared in a better way.”

When asked what her suggestions would be for those preparing for job interviews, Sood said: “Read newspapers, magazines, and learn about current affairs. Don’t just stick to the syllabus.”

Prof Sanjay Kaushik, placement coordinator and the chairman of UBS, PU, said: “The UBS has set its focus towards bringing the best opportunities from the industry – be it in FMCG, consulting, IT, automobile, retail or any other domain. The overall batch size is 125, out of which 115 students sat for the placement process and 105 students have bagged offers from various prominent recruiters. The highest package offered till now is Rs 58.48 LPA from the Tolaram Group. This is 10.22 per cent more than the highest package of Rs 53.06 LPA offered last year.”

He said this year more than 45 recruiters including Tolaram Group, American Express, Trident, Dabur, EY, Deloitte, Adani, Maruti Suzuki, Finxera, Airtel, MG Motors, HPCL-MEL, HDFC Bank, and Korn Ferry, apart from other reputed companies took part in the placement process.

Advertisement

“There has been a 45 per cent increase in the number of recruiters this year… and 17 new recruiters participated in the process for the first time,” Kaushik added.

According to PU sources, the top five companies in terms of the package offered are Tolaram (Rs 58.48 LPA), Trident (Rs 24 LPA), American Express (Rs 21.3 LPA), Dabur (Rs 15 LPA), Adani Group (Rs 14.5 LPA) and Korn Ferry (Rs 14.5 LPA).