Punjab to set up Open Univ in Guru Nanak’s name

The Punjab government Thursday approved to establish the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University at Patiala. Now a Bill would be presented in the next Assembly session for the enactment of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Act 2019.

Advertising

The decision was taken at special Cabinet held in Gurdaspur district’s Batala town as part of 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

A spokesperson of the CMO said: “The decision to set up the open university is in line with the global shift in the nature of education, with more students pursuing online courses through distance education. Such Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) are becoming popular worldwide, thus prompting the state government to also follow suit .”