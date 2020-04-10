Punjab Board to promote Class 5, 8 students to next grade; summer vacations preponed

Punjab promotes class 5, 8 students without exams. Representational image/ file Punjab promotes class 5, 8 students without exams. Representational image/ file

The Punjab government has decide to promote students of class 5, 8 on the basis of examinations conducted. The decision has been taken as the state has extended lockdown till May 1, 2020. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in his tweet mentioned, “Decided to promote all Class V & Class VIII students.”

#Punjab cabinet decides to promote all class 5 and 8 students.Two exams for class 5 & practicals for class 8 were pending. Board exams for both classes had made a comeback in Pb after a decade, following RTE amendment scrapping no-detention policy @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) April 10, 2020

The class 5 examination is remaining with two papers, while practicals for class 8 are pending. “The cabinet minister said that PSEB has conducted three examinations of class V before imposition of curfew and now the cabinet has decided to cancel the remaining two papers. He added that in the case of class VIII, the practical examinations were pending but now the board would declare the results without conducting any further examinations for both the classes,” read the official release.

Continued….

3. Decided to constitute 15 member Task Force of professionals to prepare strategy to exit from lockdown.

4. Decided to promote all Class V & Class VIII students. (2/2)#PunjabFightsCorona — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 10, 2020

The summer vacations for both the government, and private schools in the state will also be preponed. The summer vacations will now be from April 11 to May 10, 2020. “Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that Punjab cabinet under the chairmanship of CM Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to prepone summer vacations of both government and private schools in the state to cope up the study losses due to lockdown imposed to avert coronavirus,” the release mentioned.

#Punjab cabinet decides to promote all class 5 and 8 students.Two exams for class 5 & practicals for class 8 were pending. Board exams for both classes had made a comeback in Pb after a decade, following RTE amendment scrapping no-detention policy @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) April 10, 2020

Earlier, the Punjab government decided to promote students of government schools from pre-primary to class 4 without annual examinations.

Punjab, so far, has recorded 11 Covid-linked deaths and 137 cases, as per the latest data provided by the Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 21 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd