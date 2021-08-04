Punjab to develop smart language listening labs in govt schools, Rs 4.74 crore released 

He said that a grant of Rs 4.74 crore has been released by the education department to 2200 primary and 2538 high and senior secondary schools(Representational)

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla Tuesday said that the state government has decided to develop language listening labs in as many as 4,738 government smart schools. He said that a grant of Rs 4.74 crore has been released by the education department to 2200 primary and 2538 high and senior secondary schools for the establishment of listening labs.

Singla said recently Punjab has emerged as a leader in the field of school education as per the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the union government and their government aims to retain the top position in the upcoming years.

He added that the children have the right to good quality education, and therefore all efforts were being made by the Congress government to create an enabling environment in schools, where both teachers and students were being involved in a meaningful teaching and learning process.

While divulging details of facilities in the listening labs, Singla said that these labs will be equipped with bluetooth amplifier, headphones, baton, pen-drive and AUX cables for smooth functioning. He said that detailed guidelines have also been issued to the district officials and have strictly been directed to conduct the purchase of the material in a fair and transparent manner.

Singla said that apart from playing other listening material in these classes, the teachers have also been permitted to record their voice and use it for teaching purposes in these smart listening labs. He said that the learning of the students of these schools would be assessed on regular intervals and after the assessment of positive outcomes, the smart language listening labs would be extended to all government schools.