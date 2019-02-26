Punjab to check noise pollution during exam time, actions against violators

Toggle Menu
"Noise pollution had been adversely impacting the quality of life of all sections of society, especially the students preparing for exams," the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said. The minister also said that strict actions will be taken against violators

CM Amarinder Singh said that strict actions will be taken against violators

The Punjab government on Monday assured that all possible measures to check noise pollution would be taken during the board examinations. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told the state assembly that the government will check using loudspeakers at religious places and marriage venues, and strict actions will be taken against violators.

The CM said in responding to a call attention notice raised by Aam Admi Party (AAP) legislator Aman Arora in the Vidhan Sabha.

“Noise pollution had been adversely impacting the quality of life of all sections of society, especially the students preparing for exams,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to providing students with a congenial environment to study, the Chief Minister assured of strict action against those violating norms through use of loudspeakers, DJ and other musical instruments, especially before and during examination days.

Listing the steps already taken by the government, Singh pointed out that the state government, in exercise of the powers under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and in accordance with the provision of the Punjab Instruments (Control of Noise) Act, 1956, had issued comprehensive guidelines for the regulation sound instruments, as reported by news agency IANS.

“The district police and civil administration, officers of the pollution control board and government officials had also been directed to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines,” Amarinder said.

The state government has already directed the Deputy Commissioners to pass an appropriate order regarding the control of noise pollution generated due to the use of loudspeakers in gurdwaras/temples, and also due to the use of DJ (disc jockey) system at marriage venues, a spokesperson said.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikh religion, have also asked all the managers of gurdwaras to keep the sound of loudspeakers within the premises of gurdwaras.

