Punjab Technical University fraud case: Vigilance Bureau’s closure report challenged in court

A day before hearing on Vigilance Bureau’s cancellation and closure report in the alleged ‘recruitment and financial fraud’ at I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU), the former dean of PTU, Dr N P Singh, has filed a protest petition before Kapurthala district and sessions court challenging the cancellation report.

The case dates back to 2018 and allegations of embezzlement of around Rs 34 crores were made by the Vigilance Bureau, but it filed a cancellation report in the court on August 3 this year. VB said that further investigation would be a waste of time in the case.

Advocate J J S Arora, who is counsel for Dr N P Singh, informed about filing the protest petition in the court on Tuesday.

The petitioner has alleged that VB has submitted the cancellation report just to help the accused persons as the Investigation Officer (IO), who conducted the inquiry in a biased manner and recommended the cancellation report, is closely associated with the accused party. The complainant and the witnesses never joined the investigation, which clearly shows his biased attitude, alleged in the petition.

“There are several aspects in the investigation which are not answered properly in the investigation report,” said Dr NP Singh, adding that it was a clear cut case of saving the accused.

There were 10 accused in this case and mostly the wards of several BJP and RSS leaders.

“It is prayed that the facts of protest petition may kindly be accepted and cancellation report may kindly be rejected by allowing the present application,” reads the petition.

