Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chandigarh top in Performance Grading Index

The Union Territory of Chandigarh and the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have come out on top in the latest edition of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the Education Ministry on Sunday.

The PGI rates performance in school education based on data drawn from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, National Achievement Survey, Mid-Day Meal, Public Financial Management System, and the Shagun portal — all maintained by the department of school education.

In PGI, states are scored on a total of 1,000 points across 70 parameters, including access, infrastructure, equity and learning outcomes.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have improved overall PGI score by 10 per cent — or 100 or more points.

Last year, the top bracket (or Grade 1++) was occupied by Chandigarh, Gujarat and Kerala. In the latest edition, Gujarat has slipped to the second bracket (Grade 1+), which is also occupied by Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Puducherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Thirteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in ‘Infrastructure and Facilities’, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha have improved their scores in the domain by 20 per cent or more, the Education Ministry said. In ‘Equity’, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown an improvement of more than 10 per cent.

In ‘Governance Process’, 19 states have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more.