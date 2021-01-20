Punjab: Schools to reopen for classes 3-4 from Jan 27, classes 1-2 from Feb 1

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that following the persistent demand of parents, the government has decided to reopen the schools for primary classes from January 27. (Express Photo / Representational)

The Punjab government Wednesday announced to reopen all schools (government, aided, private etc) for primary classes in two phases — classes 3 and 4 from January 27, and classes 1 and 2 from February 1.

The government had allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend school from October 15 onwards. On January 6, orders were issued to open the schools for classes 5 to 8 as well. For primary students, schools remained closed for nearly 10 months since lockdown was ordered in March last week due to Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that following the persistent demand of parents, the government has decided to reopen the schools for primary classes from January 27. He said that as per the nod given by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, students of classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend schools from January 27.

From February 1 onwards, the schools will also be allowed to conduct physical classes for students of classes 1 and 2. He added that timings have not been changed and parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Singla also directed the education department officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and classrooms and follow the Covid-19 safety norms strictly as per guidelines of the central government. He said that detailed guidelines will also be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

The minister said that as the schools have already been allowed to conduct classes from class 5 onwards, the district education officers (DEOs), other officials, and teachers have suggested that now the students studying in primary schools should also be allowed to come to the schools.