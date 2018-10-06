Punjab schools to follow CBSE syllabus

Soni highlighted the need for imparting qualitative education with new techniques and asked the education department and school education board officials to start checking the schools by dividing the schools in four zones Soni highlighted the need for imparting qualitative education with new techniques and asked the education department and school education board officials to start checking the schools by dividing the schools in four zones

Punjab Education Minister O.P. Soni on Friday said Punjab schools would have curriculum on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. At a meeting with officers of the Education Department and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Soni directed school education authorities to form a committee to prepare the syllabus in this regard.

He highlighted the need for imparting qualitative education with new techniques and asked the education department and school education board officials to start checking the schools by dividing the schools in four zones.

Soni said schools should be inspected once a week and this campaign should be started from the border areas. The Minister directed the board officials to ensure that the students do not have to travel more than 3-5 kms to reach the examination centres. He also directed the officials to raise the level of infrastructure in schools at par with modern schools.

