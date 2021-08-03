Punjab schools open: little room to follow Covid rules

Children at the pre-primary wing of the Govt Primary School at Barewal Awana in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

On Monday, children in Punjab attended physical classes of their new session (2021-22) for the first time. But the fresh attempt to get in-person schooling off the ground again brought forth challenge of sticking to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Even as the state has patted itself on the back for an overwhelming 1 lakh new enrollments in this session in its government schools, teachers said that there was no space to accommodate them due to shortage of classrooms.

“Today 202 of our 442 students attended classes. We were not expecting such good response… Now, we are planning to hold classes in shifts to ensure social distancing,” said Karamjit Singh, head teacher of the government primary school in Mohali’s Nayagaon.

Teachers in other districts such as Moga, Ludhiana, Muktsar and others said that on day one, while some schools had even 60-65 per cent attendance, others had less than 50 per cent attendance.

“But since orders came yesterday only, some students were not aware that schools have opened today. Parents of children who had no or limited access of smartphones are relieved,” said a teacher from Ludhiana.