Punjab school education dept’s talent search exam on December 13, applications to open on October 8

Applications will begin from October 8 and last date to apply is November 2. ( Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational)

The Punjab school education department has announced the dates for the State Level Talent Search Examination (Stage-1). The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. According to a spokesperson, the director State Council for Educational Research, and Training (SCERT) has prepared a detailed blueprint for the examination to be conducted for the year 2020-21.

Students studying in class 10 can appear for this exam. Students belonging to SC, ST, and physically challenged categories should have 55 per cent marks and those for other categories should have 70 per cent marks in Class 11.

Read | UGC issues fake universities list, most from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

According to the spokesperson, NCERT will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who will pass the stage-II examination conducted by NCERT, New Delhi. The students of classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,250 per month as a scholarship, while Rs 2,000 per month will be given to the graduation and postgraduation students. Students of other classes will get scholarships according to UGC rules.

The reservation for this scholarship will be as per the reservation policy of the Central government. The applications for this examination can be filled from October 8 and the last date will be November 2, 2020. The admit cards can be downloaded on December 1, 2020. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions and each question will be one mark. This paper will be in English and Punjabi mediums.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd