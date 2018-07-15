Punjab SCERT: ‘Don’t ever fail the tiny tots’

A part of the PSCERT report card. A part of the PSCERT report card.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), under the project ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab, released the first playway and activity-based assessment plan for pre-primary students in government schools in Punjab.

As per the letter issued by the director, SCERT, on Friday, pre-primary students will be assessed thrice a year— July, November and March—as per a ‘report card’, which was also released. The orders further clarify that teachers have to give ‘sakaratmik’ (positive) comments only on the report card and the document must be shared with parents.

In November 2017, Punjab claimed to have become the first state in the country to introduce pre-primary playway classes in government schools for the age group between 3-6 years. The department also claims that 1.10 lakh children have been admitted already. A curriculum titled ‘Khed Mahal’ has been prepared to make kids learn while playing in line with private playway schools.

The orders issued Friday clarify that pre-primary children have to be assessed only on the basis of ‘observation’ by their teachers.This ‘observation’ has to be carried out for at least 15 days for each child during playful activities and the report card has to be filled by 22nd of assessment month. For instance, assessment till November has to be completed by November 22.

Children will be assessed on five parameters: physical and mental fitness, social and moral development, intellect development, basic language and mathematics learning for beginners.

In each of these five categories teachers will be assessing students in three categories: madad di zarurat hain (needs help), koshish karda hain (makes an effort) and vadhiya karda hain (satisfactory performance).

