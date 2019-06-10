Punjab: Reading 2 books a month from school library must for every student, teachers to ensure

Reading at least two books in a month from the school library is now a must for every student in the state’s government schools. Punjab Education Department has asked schools to ensure that the order is taken seriously, and their libraries are stocked with quality books.

“It is mandatory for every child to read at least two books in a month from the school library…..Library in-charge, teachers should question the kids on the books read by them and appreciate them,” read an order by Director, School Education, Punjab which was issued on June 3.

Schools have also been asked to connect students with E-library by creating WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, Instagram pages. The order also says that students must be encouraged to discuss these books on social media groups and those who give good insight about shared books must be appreciated on these groups. Schools have also been told to regularly share content related to e-books, magazines, daily newspapers on these groups.

Further, to develop a competitive spirit among students, schools have been asked to choose ‘Best Library Reader’ from among the students.

“Every month some literary personality, writer, educationist must be called to the school for giving motivational lectures to the students apart from lectures from of their respective teachers, school heads and librarians,” reads the letter.

“It is of utmost importance that we inculcate good habits among the students during their school years and this step would prove a milestone in the overall personality development of our students,” said Principal Salinder Singh of Dhada Fateh Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur.

Secretary, Punjab Education, Krishan Kumar said: “The main aim of reading library books is to develop reading habit among the students at an early stage which will help them in better understanding of their syllabus and prove a boon in the long run.”