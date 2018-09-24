Punjab rains: Schools, colleges to remain close tomorrow

The Met department has already issued a red alert in Punjab on Monday. (Express Photo) The Met department has already issued a red alert in Punjab on Monday. (Express Photo)

Due to heavy rainfall in Punjab, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced the closure of all (private and government) schools and colleges in the state. The Met department has already issued a red alert in Punjab on Monday and the condition in the state is worsening towards a possible flood situation. In Himachal, schools also remain closed due to incessant rainfall.

The heavy downpour has raised concerns about possible damage to the cotton and paddy crop. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder announces closure of all schools & colleges in Punjab on Tuesday (Sept 25) in view of the incessant rains and the looming flood threat. pic.twitter.com/7I8AH5ZFu1 — RaveenMediaAdvPunCM (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) September 24, 2018

LIVE UPDATES | North India rains

“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Singh said. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha has announced the closure of all schools in the district on Monday.

Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh has also been put on “high alert” as a flood-like situation prevailed in the state. A man was feared dead after he was swept away in the swelling Nahad Khad (rivulet) in Kangra district.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd