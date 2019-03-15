PSEB Class 8 students given Punjabi question paper in Social Studies exam 

In a goof up during annual exams of class 8 in government schools of Punjab, the students were given wrong question papers in some centres on Thursday. While students had social studies exam, they were handed over Punjabi question papers.

The blunder happened in six examination centres in Ludhiana district and also in some centres in district Faridkot. Later when students raised an alarm, Punjabi question papers were collected back and since there were no social studies question papers, questions were written on the blackboard and in some centres, teachers got question papers on mail or through WhatsApp and got them printed and photocopied.

Inderjit Singh, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) that conducts class 5 and class 8 evaluation, said that goof up happened in some centres across the state after packets carrying papers were given the wrong label on envelopes and packets carrying Punjabi papers were labelled as social studies.

He added that exam duty staff wasn’t at fault and mistake was that of the vendor who packed the papers and supplied to schools.

“We will blacklist the vendor. The new paper will be set for Punjabi exam scheduled on March 19 as it was leaked out,” he said.