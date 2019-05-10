Punjab PSEB Class 12th results 2019 to be released tomorrow

PSEB Class 12th results 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh said, “The results of Class 12 examination for every streams Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared on Saturday, May 11. The results will be declared through a press conference at 11:30 am.”

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites after 6 pm. The students can check their results through the official website- pseb.ac.in, apart from other private websites. The Punjab Board has also roped in the website indiaresults.com and the results will also be available on the same.

PSEB Class 10th result 2019 declared, results to be uploaded at pseb.ac.in

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams, out of which 3.5 lakh had appeared for Class 12 examinations. In 2018, nearly 3.1 lakh students registered for the class 10 exam.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

CBSE class 12 results declared: All you need to know

This year, 85.56 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, the result of which was declared on May 8, 2019. A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 59.47 per cent. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had topped with 98 per cent marks. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.