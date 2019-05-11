Punjab PSEB Class 12 results 2019: Ludhiana boy tops with 98.89%, girl scores 100% in sports category

PSEB Class 12 results 2019: Saravjot Singh Bansal, a student of Shalimar Model Senior Secondary School, Guru Angad Colony, Ludhiana, secured the first position in state with 98.89 per cent marks in commerce stream as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared results for Class 12 on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

In the sports category, where students get 15-25 marks extra for participation in state or national or international tournaments, Ravjeet Kaur from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana came first with 100 per cent marks in commerce stream.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saravjot, whose father Heera Singh is a supervisor in a factory and mother Manjeet Kaur a school principal, said he only depended on self-studies and extra classes in his school. “Studies at school were enough. I never felt any need to attend tuitions and burden my parents financially who already did a lot for me. Accountancy is my favourite subject,” he said.

Apart from studies, he likes reading books and playing cricket. He also congratulated other state toppers, the other five all being girls. “I congratulate them. I think boys and girls work equally hard. But it is wrong to say that boys don’t study or work hard,” he said, smiling.

His mother, Manjeet Kaur, who is principal at Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa High School, said, “I and my husband do not earn much. We together make Rs 20,000 a month hardly. My son never went for any tuition even for accountancy. School teachers have put in a lot of efforts and whenever he had any doubts, his teachers or I used to help him,” she said. “Saravjot now wants to pursue bachelors in commerce from SCD Government College, Ludhiana. He had scored 97 per cent in class 10,” she further said.

Ravjeet Kaur of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School is a state-level martial arts player. Her father Karnail Singh is a small businessman and mother Paramjeet Kaur a homemaker. Besides securing 100 per cent in the sports category, she also has 100 per cent attendance in school.

On cloud nine after hearing about his daughter’s result, her father Karnail Singh said to The Indian Express, “I am only a class-12 pass man who never scored these much marks. My daughter has made me the proudest father today. We never pressed her to score much or be among the toppers. It is her own hard work that has paid off. She was very sincere in studies since the beginning. We never pressed her to do home chores also as usually girls are told to do. Priority had to be her studies as home chores can wait.”

Her elated mother Paramjeet Kaur said, “Don’t ask for how many hours she used to study, ask how many hours she used to sleep. She never missed school or any class. Never asked for any tuition. All that she did was to concentrate on her self-studies and what teachers taught her in school.”

“With the kind of effort that was put in by my teachers, I never felt the need of any tuition. Accountancy is my favourite subject,” Ravneet said. She had scored 93 per cent marks in class 10.