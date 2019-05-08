Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019 soon @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: When, where and how to check

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019 Date and Time: The results of Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination will be declared on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. According to PRO Raminderjit Singh, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared from the board office in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am. However, the students can check their results through the official websites after 6 pm.”

The students can check their results through the official website- pseb.ac.in, apart from other private websites. The Punjab Board has also roped in the website indiareuslts.com and the results will also be available on the same. Meanwhile, the results for class 12 are awaited and are likely to be declared by May 15, 2019.

PSEB Class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click lon the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.