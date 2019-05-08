Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019 soon @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: When, where and how to check

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019 Date and Time: The results of Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination will be declared on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. According to PRO Raminderjit Singh, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared from the board office in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am. However, the students can check their results through the official websites after 6 pm.”
The students can check their results through the official website- pseb.ac.in, apart from other private websites. The Punjab Board has also roped in the website indiareuslts.com and the results will also be available on the same. Meanwhile, the results for class 12 are awaited and are likely to be declared by May 15, 2019.
PSEB Class 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click lon the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.
PSEB 10th result 2019: When and where to check
Students who appeared for the secondary education exam can check result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and its partner website, indiaresult.com.
PSEB results 2018
Students can check their results on the official website in the evening as the Board has announced the merit list and pass percentage but have not uploaded it. PSEB will publish the results in the evening at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores by using their roll number.
PSEB previous years' results data
Notably, in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the overall pass percentage was 81.09 per cent, 76.24 per cent, 76.77 per cent and 62.36 per cent respectively. Pass percentage in commerce group was 84.95 while in humanities it was 65.11. Pass percentage in science group was 58.79
PSEB class 10 result 2019: Pass percentage to go higher
Last year (in 2018) the pass percentage of students in Punjab Board PSEB matric or class 10 result increased from 57.50 per cent in 2017 to 59.47 per cent and the same is expected to go higher this year too. Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students who have passed the exam.
PSEB result sooner?
Over 6 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. Last year, Punjab Board class 10 result was released on May 9, 2019 and the same is on time this year too. Meanwhile, Punjab Board class 12 result 2019 is also awaited and expected to be released by May 15, 2019.