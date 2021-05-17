Punjab PSEB Class 10th, 8th result 2021 declared: How to check

All students have been directed to bring face mask, water bottle, lunch box and books from home while schools have been asked to maintain social distancing in classrooms and also ensure availability of medical facilities nearby.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today declared the results of class 10 and 8. The results of class 10 and class 8 students have been prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) and will be available on PSEB’s official website http://www.pseb.ac.in and on http://www.indiaresults.com by May 18.

A total of 99.93 per cent of class 10 students have passed. The performance of government schools has observed to be better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10. The pass percentage of class 8 is 99.88 per cent as out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed. The results will be uploaded on

Girls have outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent this year, while boys scored 99.92 per cent in class 10. Even in class 8, girls outperformed boys as their pass percentage were 99.90, while boys got 99.86 per cent.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that all Class 5, 8 and 10 students be promoted to the next class, without taking any examination, with a decision on Class 12 PSEB exams, which have already been postponed, to be taken later, based on the emerging situation.

For the class 5 students, since exams for 4 out of 5 subjects have already been conducted, results will be declared by the board on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect of 4 subjects, ignoring the fifth subject. Results for class 8 and 10 have been declared based on CCE of internal assessment of the respective schools.