Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2026 (Out): Minor decline in pass percentage

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Released: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of the class 10th examinations today, on May 11, 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent. Students can access and check their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in. The result will also be available at Digilocker. Harleen Sharma tops the matric exam. For more information on the PSEB 10th result and the compartment exam on the IE Education portal.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates

A total of 2,69,505 students appeared for the matriculation examinations this year, of whom 2,54,744 successfully cleared the exam. In comparison, last year the overall pass percentage stood at 95.61 per cent, with 2,65,548 students passing out of 2,77,746 candidates.

According to the result statistics released by the board, 13,126 students have been placed in the re-appear category, accounting for 4.87 per cent of the total candidates. Meanwhile, 1,593 students failed the examination, while the results of 42 candidates have been withheld.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. The pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96 per cent, with 1,22,595 students passing out of 1,27,753 candidates. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.23 per cent, with 1,32,143 students qualifying out of 1,41,746 candidates.

Also read | PSEB 10th Results 2026: Steps to check the result online

The top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 examinations were secured by Harleen Sharma, Manimehak Sharma and Reea Rani.

Harleen Sharma of Saraswati Senior Secondary School secured the first rank with 646 marks out of 650, recording 99.38 per cent.

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The second position was bagged by Manimehak Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, who scored 645 marks out of 650, translating to 99.23 per cent.

Reea Rani secured the third rank with 645 marks out of 650.

The board also reported a 100 per cent pass percentage among transgender candidates, with all six students who appeared clearing the examination successfully.

Students from rural areas performed better than those from urban regions. Rural areas recorded a pass percentage of 95.35 per cent, while urban areas stood at 92.98 per cent.

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Among different school categories, non-government schools registered the highest pass percentage at 95.97 per cent. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.45 per cent, while aided schools stood at 89.68 per cent.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also announced the results for the Class 10 open school examinations conducted in March 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 58.61 per cent.

A total of 7,952 candidates appeared for the open school matric examinations, out of which 4,661 students successfully cleared the exam.

Girls performed better than boys in the open school examinations as well. The pass percentage among girls stood at 66.85 per cent, with 1,855 candidates passing out of 2,775 students who appeared. Among boys, 2,805 students qualified out of 5,176 candidates, taking the pass percentage to 54.19 per cent.

Students showed exceptional performance in language and vocational subjects.

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* Punjabi:99.31%

* English: 97.71%

* Mathematics: 98.70%

* Science: 98.18%

* Computer Science: 99.76%

* Punjab History & Culture: 100%

The Punjab Board Class 10th exam was held between March 6 and April 1. Last year, in 2025, the board released the results on May 16.

In 2024, the results were declared on April 18, and the pass percentage stood at 97.24%. In 2023, the PSEB class 10th results were declared on May 26, 2023, which was conducted from March 21 to April 18, and girls outshone boys by securing a passing percentage of 98.46 per cent, whereas the boys received 96.73 per cent. The overall passing percentage for the Punjab board class 10 exam 2023 was 97.54%, in which a total of 2,81,327 students appeared.