Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019 declared, how to check

PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of class 10, class 12 supplementary examinations. The students who have appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website pseb.ac.in, apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com. The examinations were conducted from July to August.

PSEB 10th, 12th results 2019, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page or visit indiaresults.com.

Step 3: Follow the link to the class 10, 12 supplementary results 2019.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The results of Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination was announced on May 8, 2019.

This year, the pass percentage touched 85.56 per cent, which was 57.50 per cent last year. A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration.