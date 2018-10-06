Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018 declared, check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018:The students who have appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website pseb.ac.in, apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018:The students who have appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website pseb.ac.in, apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com

PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of class 10, class 12 supplementary examinations. The students who have appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website pseb.ac.in, apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com. The examinations were conducted in August.

PSEB 10th, 12th results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page or visit indiaresults.com.

Step 3: Follow the link to the class 10, 12 supplementary results 2018.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Around 59.47 per cent students have passed the Class 10 examination this year, an increase of two per cent against last year’s 57.50, according to the results declared in May. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana topped with 98 per cent marks. Jasmine Kaur of Bholath in Kapurthala district stood second with 97.85 per cent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib district ranked third with 97.69 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 70.43 and boys is 55.48 respectively.

PSEB officials said a total of 3,68,295 candidates appeared for the matriculation examination held in March this year, and 2,19,035 students passed the examination. The Punjab Board also released a merit list of 401 students who secured 94 per cent and above in the examination. The pass percentage among girls improved this year to 69.13 compared to last year’s 63.97.

