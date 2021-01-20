Punjab: ‘Pre-board’ exams for classes 1 to 12 from Feb 8, offline exams for classes 9 to 12

Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) marks will be also added on the basis of these pre-board exams only. (Representational)

The Punjab’s State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the schedule for pre-board examination of all classes in state’s government schools beginning February 8.

This year, not just board classes (5,8,10 and 12) but all classes from 1 to 12 have to undergo ‘pre-board’ examination, the orders say. Sources in the Education Department said that a decision has been taken to ‘prepare’ students for final exams as regular classes could not be held this year due to Covid.

“To ensure students of all classes undergo proper revision, this year pre-board exams will be held for all classes not just board classes. These will be preparatory exams before the finals,” said a spokesperson of the Education Department.

As per the orders issued by the director SCERT, the pre-board exams for class 1 to 8 will be held offline and online both, and students can choose whichever medium they want to appear in the exams. However, for classes 9 to 12 exams will be held in offline mode only and students have to report to the centre to appear in the physical examination.

While for Class 1 to 5, examination will be held from the entire syllabus, for Class 6 to 12 the question papers will be set from ‘reduced syllabus’ as schools were shut for nearly ten months and classes were held online only.

Question papers will be set according to the new pattern introduced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the orders said.

For classes 1 to 8, there will be multiple-choice questions and long answer questions both.

For the online exams, the head office will send links of question papers to district education officers (DEOs) across the state a day before the scheduled exam and it will be further forwarded to school heads/principals on the day of the exam only.

School heads/principals will prepare the schedule for the pre-board examination of vocational stream students at their own level, says the order.

Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) marks will be also added on the basis of these pre-board exams only.

Sources further said that preparatory exams (before final exams) are being taken for all classes this year so that in case final exams are not held in March due to Covid, the final result can be prepared on the basis of marks scored in these February exams.