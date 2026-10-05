Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 released; check how to download scorecard PDF

Punjab Police Constable Result 2026: Candidates can access the results through the official website (Photo: Screengrab from the official website)

Punjab Police Constable Result 2026: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has declared the results for the written examination conducted for the recruitment of police constables to the district police and armed police cadres. Candidates who appeared for this exam can now check their results through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com.

To access the Punjab police constable result 2026 online, candidates will be required to sign in at the above-mentioned portal using their login credentials such as user ID and password.

The recruitment board conducted the Punjab police constable written computer-based test (CBT) from July 1 to July 30 in multiple shifts across the state at various exam centres.