Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 released; check how to download scorecard PDF

Punjab Police Constable Result 2026: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has declared the results for the written examination conducted for the recruitment of police constables to the district police and armed police cadres. Candidates who appeared for this exam can now check their results through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com.
To access the Punjab police constable result 2026 online, candidates will be required to sign in at the above-mentioned portal using their login credentials such as user ID and password.
The recruitment board conducted the Punjab police constable written computer-based test (CBT) from July 1 to July 30 in multiple shifts across the state at various exam centres.
How to download scorecard PDF online?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Punjab police constable result 2026 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com.
Step 2: Click on the active link available for Punjab police constable result 2026.
Step 3: Once redirected to the login page, sign in using your login credentials such as user ID and password.
Step 4: Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on ‘login’ to proceed further.
Step 6: The Punjab police constable scorecard 2026 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 7: Download the scorecard PDF for future reference.
As mentioned by the board on its official website, the scorecards will be available for candidates to download from October 4 to March 30, 2027.
Through the recruitment notification released on March 6, the Punjab police had announced that the current recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,522 vacancies for the post of constable in the district cadre and 776 vacancies in the armed cadre.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are required to regularly visit the official website of the board mentioned above to get more information on the upcoming exam events and reservation guidelines.