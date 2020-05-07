Punjab: Online classes a hit as 71% Std X students appear in online test

The classes were started over a month ago after the closing of schools much before the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. (Representational image) The classes were started over a month ago after the closing of schools much before the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. (Representational image)

Online classes that started a month ago under the programme ‘Ghar Baithe Shikhiya’ (education from home) for children of government schools appeared to have paid off as more than 71 per cent of Class X students participated in an online science test organised by the Punjab education department Tuesday.

The classes were started over a month ago after the closing of schools much before the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. Teachers said the classes were a major boost for students, especially those from poorer sections of society. They aim to cover the remaining 29 per cent of students under this programme too.

“Online studies are fun as I am learning a lot of things. It is a new experience. I never thought we could learn so much even without going to school. Our teachers start sending notes to us through audio-video clips and PDF files. We do our homework and then send pictures of our notebooks to teachers for evaluation,” said Vishal Sharma, a student of Government High School Jawaddi in Ludhiana.

“My father’s smart phone has been a great help for me and my sister Disha, who is a class V student,” he added.

Vishal scored 14 out of 20 marks in the online test. Vishal’s father Shiv Bhawan is a peon in a private college and got this phone just before the lockdown. “

It’s a boon for my children as they are learning a lot,” said Shiv, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, but did not return to his native place because his children are studying here.

As many as 1,32,192 out of the total 1,85,643 Class X students participated in the online test.

Data sourced from the education department showed that maximum 15,690 students participated from Ludhiana district, apart from 13,141 from Jalandhar, 11,861 from Hoshiarpur, and 10,657 from Patiala.

Even though the government has already announced summer vacations in advance from April 11 to May 10 due to the lockdown, the teachers continue to take classes regularly during this period, showing their dedication and zeal, said Krishan Kumar, secretary, education, adding that online tests for English, math and social studies had also been designed. The department has also decided hold online tests for Class XII students.

‘Ghar Baithe Shikihiya’ a first of a kind venture to combat the unprecedented challenges thrown up by the lockdown.

