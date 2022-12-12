Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional mop up list released; check details

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot today released the provisional list for mop up round of Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates can check the list at the official website— bfuhs.ac.in.

Students will be able to raise objections to the provisional merit list (if any) till 2 pm today. The final provisional merit list will be announced today at 5 pm.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check provisional merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website— bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click either on admissions then at MBBS/BDS courses or click on the NEET UG 2022 tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on provisional merit list for mop up round

Step 4: View the list and check for any discrepancies

A total of 678 candidates have been named in the list. The processing of seat allotment will take place till December 13 and the provisional allotment result will be displayed on December 14. Objections regarding the provisional result (if any) can be raised till 2 pm of December 15.

The final provisional seat allotment result will be declared at 5 pm of December 15. Candidates have to report to provisionally allotted colleges from December 16 to 17. The provisionally selected candidates will have to pay the balance six months fee through online payment gateway after adjusting the security amount. Colleges will be open on Saturdays, Sundays and all gazetted holidays.