Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022: Provisional merit list to be released today; here’s how to check

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022: Candidates will be able to check the provisional merit list at the official website of the university — bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections till 5 pm of October 21.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling: The final provisional merit list to be displayed on October 22 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will today (October 20) release the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check result at the official website — bfuhs.ac.in

Read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds around 200 MBBS seats

Candidates will be able submit objections to the provisional merit list (if any) till 5 pm of October 21. The final provisional merit list will be released on October 22.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check provisional merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website — bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for UG admissions.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: View the list and check for your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download and save fir future reference.

Also read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to release seat allocation result for round 1 on October 21

Candidates will be able to fill their choices for round 1 of counselling from October 23 to 27 till 11:59 pm. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 28 to 31. Results will be displayed from November 2.

If there is a change in the provisional allotment after considering the objections, it will be displayed on the university website on November 3. Candidates will have to report to their respective allotted colleges and deposit six months tuition fee till November 7.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 05:20:18 pm
