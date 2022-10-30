scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Provisional allotment list for round 2 deferred to November 1

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the list at the official website — bfuhs.ac.in. Aspirants will be able to submit objections (if any) till 11 am of November 2.

bfuhs.ac.in, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab NEET PG, Punjab NEET PG 2022, Punjab NEET PG 2022 counselling, Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2, Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 provisional allotment list, Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 provisional allotment list deferredPunjab NEET PG 2022: The list of students who joined colleges up to the second round of counselling will be displayed on the university website till November 7. (Express Photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representative Image)

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot on Saturday postponed the display of provisional allotment list for NEET PG round 2 of counselling from October 30 to November 1. Candidates can check the list at the official website bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the new schedule the provisional list will be displayed on November 1. Aspirants will be able to submit objections (if any) till 11 am of November 2. In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed at the website on November 2.

Read |Kerala NEET PG 2022: Provisional allotment list for round 2 released; here’s how to check

The candidates selected in the provisional allotment list will be able to pay the balance amount of fee (six months fees and security deposit) till November 5, up to 5 pm. The list of students who joined colleges up to the second round of counselling will be displayed on the university website till November 7.

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website bfuhs.ac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG 2022’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the notice ‘provisional seat allotment list for round 2’.

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number on the list.

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Advertisement
Also read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: AIQ round 2 list released; here’s how to check

“Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in Round 2 and further rounds of counselling will not be allowed to resign and will also be ineligible to take part in further rounds of any type of counselling,” a notice on the website states.

“There is no option of resignation if the candidate is not upgraded in round 2. Students who joined in round 1 who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. Therefore, since the list of candidates who have joined the second round of online counselling of All India Quota is not released yet, the result of second round of Punjab State PG counselling is put on hold and it will now be declared on November 1 instead of October 30,” read the notice further.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 05:20:42 pm
Next Story

Former Taj manager recounts 26/11 horror, urges UNSC to fight back against terrorism

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement