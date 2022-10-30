Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Provisional allotment list for round 2 deferred to November 1

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot on Saturday postponed the display of provisional allotment list for NEET PG round 2 of counselling from October 30 to November 1. Candidates can check the list at the official website — bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the new schedule the provisional list will be displayed on November 1. Aspirants will be able to submit objections (if any) till 11 am of November 2. In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed at the website on November 2.

The candidates selected in the provisional allotment list will be able to pay the balance amount of fee (six months fees and security deposit) till November 5, up to 5 pm. The list of students who joined colleges up to the second round of counselling will be displayed on the university website till November 7.

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website — bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG 2022’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the notice ‘provisional seat allotment list for round 2’.

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number on the list.

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Advertisement

“Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in Round 2 and further rounds of counselling will not be allowed to resign and will also be ineligible to take part in further rounds of any type of counselling,” a notice on the website states.

“There is no option of resignation if the candidate is not upgraded in round 2. Students who joined in round 1 who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. Therefore, since the list of candidates who have joined the second round of online counselling of All India Quota is not released yet, the result of second round of Punjab State PG counselling is put on hold and it will now be declared on November 1 instead of October 30,” read the notice further.