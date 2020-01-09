Punjab: Lopsided staff deployment creates several single-teacher schools

At Bhandal Dona Govt primary school. (Express Photo) At Bhandal Dona Govt primary school. (Express Photo)

Several government primary schools in Punjab continue to grapple with a shortage of teachers with just two months left for the session to end. Worst among the lot are schools being managed by single teachers. The primary reason behind the problem is lopsided deployment allegedly due to political pressure.

The improper rationalization of teaching staff has led to a situation where there are schools with more than required deployment, and others being run single-handedly by a lone teacher.

Bhandal Dona Government Primary School in Kapurthala district is one such school. It has 53 students, who are made to sit in two classes. But since July last year, the headteacher has been juggling between the two classes simultaneously, apart from handling the administrative work.

Government Primary School in village Sandhu Chatta has had a single permanent teacher for the last two years. At irregular intervals, teachers are sent on deputation. Recently, the school with 80 children, including 20 in pre-primary classes, got a headteacher on deputation.

The Kaulpur Primary School, which has 50 plus children, has no permanent teacher after the transfer of its headteacher recently. One teacher was sent on deputation here recently.

Waryah Dona Government Primary School with 32 children turned single-teacher school in August 2019 when the head teacher retired. School had three teachers but the headteacher got retired and one another teacher went to Sidhwan Dona government primary school on deputation in August 2018.

It is learned that the District Education Officer (DEO) Kapurthala had issued the orders the teacher to join his school back but of no use. Ironically Sidhwan Dona school already has five teachers for 117 primary students while four teachers are required here.

In Aur Block in Nawanshahr district there are seven primary school which are having only six teachers.

Talking about another single-teacher school in neighbouring Jalandhar, sources in the DEO office said: “At Government Primary School Rajewal in Shahkot, if the teacher goes on leave, the teachers of nearby schools are asked to take care of the students of this school.”

It is the same story at government-run primary schools at Kesarpur, Mallu Kadrabad, Jallowal and Kahlwan Primary — all of them function with a lone teacher. Sources in the Education Department said that there are several schools which have surplus teachers but these teachers are not ready to move out from there because such schools are close to their places and they prefer to remain close by.

General Secretary of Government Teachers Union Punjab, Kuldip Singh Daurka, said: “Our union has been taking up the issue of primary schools with the government for several years that the government should give at least two teachers in primary schools.

But it is not happening and now with the starting of the pre-primary classes, there are seven classes in primary schools including two pre-primary. So, in the single-teacher schools, a teacher has to take care of seven classes. As per our demand, there should be one education volunteer for pre-primary classes and two teachers including, one ETT, for all five classes”

He added: “There are 12,854 primary schools in Punjab out of which at least around 30 per cent are facing single-teacher problem but the government is not providing the exact data of such schools and now we will collect it through our own sources,” he said.

Though government has started making transfers to rationalise the placements, but the move comes too close to the end of the session.

“Transfers should either be done during the beginning of the sessions or after the end of the session as teachers and students have a relationship and it impacts the studies,” said a teacher. Teachers also alleged that due to political pressure, the rationalisation of teachers is not taking place in a fair manner because of which some schools are suffering.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla could not be contacted. DEO, Kapurthala (Elementary), Gurbhjan Singh Lassani said that rationalisation of teachers mainly headteachers have taken place recently and if any school is left with a single teacher, then teachers on deputation would be sent from the surplus teachers’ schools within a couple of days.

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said that rationalisation is done at the district level and if there are any such schools, action will be taken immediately.

