Punjab launches Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students

The minister said the portal has been accepting applications since July 1 and urged all eligible SC students to apply before the deadline to avail financial assistance for higher education

Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Sunday announced the launch of the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026-27 academic session through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The minister said the portal has been accepting applications since July 1 and urged all eligible SC students to apply before the deadline to avail financial assistance for higher education. She said the Punjab government is committed to ensuring that no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.

According to the schedule issued by the department, students can submit applications till November 15, while defective applications can be corrected up to November 30.