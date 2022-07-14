Punjab launches centralised admission portal for admissions to all Govt colleges

The Punjab government Wednesday launched a centralised admission portal for admissions to government colleges in the state affiliated with Chandigarh’s Panjab University, Punjabi University in Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

Launching the portal at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state government was working to ensure that youngsters get the latest online services to make their education and studies related endeavours easier and efficient.

The centralised state admission portal – admission.punjab.gov.in – has been developed by the state Department of Governance Reforms (DoGR) in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and will ensure fulsome transparency and ease, the minister said adding more such measures are in the offing.

“The DoGR with the assistance of DHE has made the state admission portal for the current session (2022-23). Further DoGR has roped in PayGov India (Payment Gateway Partner) to facilitate digital mode of fee collection from students and its reconciliation,” he added.

The common admission platform will serve as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file a single application form to apply for admission to multiple colleges and courses, he said.

“The portal will ensure a contactless admissions process without physical counselling. The fee payment system will be online. It will also ensure ease of communication with students. Application Manager allows colleges to communicate with applicants directly via an email or individual/bulk SMS or a call to complete the form or remove the objections or make the fee payment etc. There will be total transparency in preparing the merit list and students will be able to see the admission process online in a transparent manner,” said a statement from the state higher education department.