Punjab: In ‘pakka morchas’, protesters dig in for the long haul to push for their demands

Unemployed teachers sitting outside the DC office in Sangrur. (Photo: Express) Unemployed teachers sitting outside the DC office in Sangrur. (Photo: Express)

Indefinite sit-in protests or ‘pakka morchas’ are fast becoming a norm in the Malwa region of Punjab. In the past few months, there have been several protests that have stretched beyond a month and that too while trying to steer clear of political participation.

“One can see that in all these movements, people are not involving any political party. There are people’s movements for their rights. Like-minded people came together and sat on a dharna for 48 days seeking release of farmer union leader Manjeet Dhaner from September 29 to November 15 and his life sentence was pardoned by Governor of Punjab,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

Teachers’ protest in Sangrur

An indefinite dharna is going on outside the DC office in Sangrur since September 8 under the banner of Unemployed TET (teacher eligibility test) Pass Teachers Association. The protesters are demanding that passing marks in graduation for applying for a government job in teaching should be 50 per cent for general category and 45 per cent for reserved category for the already TET pass teachers, while government has announced that 55 per cent marks in graduation as cut-off for all categories. While the government agreed to this on December 18, the dharna continues as other demands — filling vacant posts of government teachers, relaxing age criteria from 37 years to 42 years for applying — are still to be met.

Also in Sangrur, Elementary Trained Teachers (ETT) are protesting atop a water-tank since September 4. One of their demands — Class 12 as eligibility instead of graduation — has been accepted, but they claim that jobs are still not being advertised.

Dharna for overbridge by 40 villages

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh urging villagers to lift dharna at Samrala. (Express Archive) Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh urging villagers to lift dharna at Samrala. (Express Archive)

Residents drawn from around 40 villages are sitting on a dharna for nearly four months demanding construction of an overbridge on the Jhaar Sahib Road at Samrala Byepass in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The dharna completed 112 days on Sunday. Although Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh went to the dharna site and announced a grant of Rs 12 crore for the construction of an overbridge there, but dharna has still not been lifted. Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader, said,”People have not yet decided to lift the dharna as they want to see the written orders of the project which has been approved. As many false promises have been done in the past as well.”

While addressing the gathering, Dr Amar Singh had said that he fully understood the demand of area residents and for the last four months, adding that he was in talks with the concerned departments of the Union government and had even held several meetings in this regard. Once the overbridge comes up, pilgrims going towards Shri Anandpur Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib and Shri Naina Devi would benefit, he pointed out.

A protest that began in 2018

In Ropar, employees under the banner of the Retired Home Guards Welfare Association have been demanding facilities available to other government employees, including pension and health services. They have been sitting on a dharna since July 10 last year near the Solakhian toll plaza. In February this year, Sher Singh, one of the protesters, had died after complaining of stomach ache at the protest site. Despite several meetings of the Association members with government officials, the protest had not ended.

State struggles to end protests

At the dharna by Lift Pump Association. It was lifted on 14th day. (Express Archive) At the dharna by Lift Pump Association. It was lifted on 14th day. (Express Archive)

Congress, the ruling party in Punjab, feels that fund crunch is a major reason these protests have been stretching for such long periods. A senior Congress leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “Yes, I don’t deny that there have been several indefinite dharnas. They (protesters) need to be heard. But financial constraint are the biggest hurdle in getting these dharnas lifted.”

A ‘pakka morcha’ by Punjab Lift Pump Association on Punjawa canal bridge in Muktsar that began on December 8 ended after 14 days after it was promised that the ban of lift-pumps for drawing water from Sirhind feeder canals which are nearly 290 in number, will be lifted. On December 21, CM’s advisor Amarinder Raja Warring came and addressed farmers assuring that ban will be lifted and farmers will be able to draw water from the canal as before. No written instruction to this effect has come till now.

In Jaito, Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) had stated an indefinite dharna on November 7 and it ended on December 10 after Punjab CM’s media advisor Capt Sandeep Sandhu intervened. They had been sitting on dharna demanding quashing of FIRs on farmers over stubble burning.

More protests planned

In coming weeks, the state is likely to see more ‘pakka morchas’ on different issues. Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) has threatened to sit on an indefinite dharna outside Cotton Corporation of India’s office in Bathinda. The outfit’s press secretary, Harmeet Singh, said, “The CCI has not done payment of farmers after purchasing cotton. On December 16, we did a one day dharna. If no payments are done in the coming days, our pakka dharna will start outside CCI office in Bathinda . Decision will be taken next week.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), said,”We will also be doing three-day long protest dharnas outside DC offices across the state from December 30-January 1 over the actions taken against farmers for stubble burning.”

Opposition guns for Capt govt

Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said, “Dharnas have become a norm in Punjab. On Saturday, I myself was stuck in a dharna near Patran. It seems that Punjab CM has decided that this is his last term as CM and hence he is not bothered. Their MLAs are also not being heard..In fact it is a government being run by bureaucrats.”

Daljeet Singh Cheema, SAD spokesperson, added,”This government is directionless and is being run by the mercy of god.. bureaucrats are not ready to work. MLAs of ruling party claim that they are also not being heard. So, people have no choice but to hit the streets in protest.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App