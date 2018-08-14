Punjab: In Mansa, parents make beeline for revamped government school to enrol their children

Children ta the government primary school in Jeetsar village. (Express photo) Children ta the government primary school in Jeetsar village. (Express photo)

With a population of just 300, a government primary school in Jeetsar, Mansa, considered one of the most backward villages in Punjab, has become the most sought-after school for parents to admit their children, even from nearby villages.

Around 10 months ago, the school at Jeetsar village (block Budhalada-1) was just like any other government school of Punjab, grappling with infrastructure problems. There were 43 children then, which has now increased to 98.

Today, this primary school is not only equipped with functional learning aids such as windmill, a manual clock, counting through balls on a rope model, colourful walls, smart classroom, a train, reading cell among others, but also has a separate pre-primary wing. Above all, it is now an English medium school.

A portion of the school has been converted into a train and named 'Jeetsar Express'.

A portion of the school has been converted into a train and named ‘Jeetsar Express’. After undergoing an astonishing transformation within 10 months, parents and School Management Committee (SMC) arrange a special bus which now ferries children from nearby Bachhoana village. The bus was arranged after enrollment increased and many parents from Bachhoana started sending children to Jeetsar school.

An old discarded ceiling fan was used to create a windmill to explain renewable sources of energy at the school.

Amarjit Singh Chahal, the elementary teacher who joined school in July last, and is credited for school’s transformation, while speaking to The Indian Express said junk and waste items were used to create functional learning aids for kids. “An old discarded ceiling fan was used to create a windmill to explain renewable sources of energy. Then we tied a rope and hung colourful balls on it for kids to learn counting through practical method. We purchased old toilet seats for Rs 50-100 and installed them in garden to make students learn about cleanliness and Swachh Bharat and to tell them about importance of using toilets. Then, we also have a manual clock with moving hands for students to practise concept of time.”

He added, “We just tried to make optimum use of resources we had. Earlier, we had only two classrooms apart from an office and kitchen. We converted the office into a smart classroom by getting LED screen installed. Two computers were purchased to start a computer room. There is a reading cell too where books have been kept for children.”

Children learning counting through balls on a rope model at the village school in Jeetsar.

Chahal, who was promoted a few days back and is now posted at a senior secondary school, said, “We used to take extra classes till 7 pm and even work on Sundays. Slowly, we got benches, swings and computers through donations from NRIs and others. Almost Rs 2 lakh were spent to change face of the school.”

The village panchayat also got funds of Rs 5 lakh passed through MNREGA to start pre-primary wing in the school.

However, rest of the funds have been arranged through donations and collected from village residents. “When I joined here in 2006, we even used to ferry children on our motorbikes. But despite all this hardwork, we did not receive any appreciation or grant from the state education department. This is sad and heart-breaking,” says Satpal Singh, head teacher of the school.

