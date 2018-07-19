Punjab govt to increase enrollment for students opting for science by 20%

Punjab govt to increase enrollment for Science opting students. (File) Punjab govt to increase enrollment for Science opting students. (File)

A day after The Indian Express reported that the number of students opting for the science stream in government schools has been steadily reducing, the Punjab government Wednesday decided to increase the enrollment of students opting for science in Classes XI and XII. It has even asked District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state to hold meetings with all private schools affiliated with Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), CBSE or ICSE and urge them to increase the enrollment of students opting for science.

A letter dated July 17, which was received by all the DEOs Tuesday evening, mentioned that as the time for new admissions in Class XI is likely to be over within a week or so the enrollment of students opting for science in Classes XI and XII would be increased by 20 per cent this year. The DEOs have also been asked to send a compliance report to the department with a week and have also been asked to hold regular meeting of these schools every 15 days.

