Punjab govt to conduct entrance examination for admission in meritorious schools

The Punjab Government today announced to conduct the entrance examination for meritorious schools next month. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab school education department, the Society for Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students Punjab will conduct the entrance examination for the class 9-12 on October 3, 2021, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will soon be uploaded on the website — ssapunjab.org.

The Punjab Government is currently running 10 meritorious schools in Talwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mohali and Gurdaspur to impart free education to the intelligent students from economically weaker backgrounds. Meritorious School Talwara runs classes from 9-12 while all other schools admit students in classes 1-12 with science and commerce streams.

These schools offer facilities such as science labs, residential staff quarters, separate hostel for girls and boys, spacious playground, well-equipped mess, smart classrooms and well-stocked libraries, etc with an aim for all-round development of the students.

These schools also provide free books, uniforms, boarding and lodging facilities to the students. The entrance examination fee of competitive exams is also being paid by society. Apart from regular studies, these meritorious schools prepare the students for competitive tests like JEE, NEET, CLAT etc and also, provide training to students who aspire to join NDA.