Punjab govt school students to be promoted to next class sans exams

Students studying in Punjab’s government schools from class pre-primary class 4 will be promoted without annual exams. The decision was taken by the SCERT (State Council for Education Research and Training) amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state. For class 5, 8, 10 and 12, the exams are conducted centrally. The result for class 8 are expected within a week while that of class 5, 10 and 12 are yet to be completed.

The Board had released a revised date sheet to conduct the exams from April 1, however, the same was later postponed further. The revised dates will be decided after the lockdown period is over. The decisions have been taken to curb coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in India has crossed 1000 mark.

Globally, 786,291 people have been infected by the coronavirus. The maximum number of cases have been reported from the United States (164,620), following by Italy (101,739), Spain (87, 956) and China (82,240). In the list of countries with the most infections, India ranks 40 with 1,252 cases.

Most of the state boards as well as the Delhi government has decided to promote students till class 9 on the basis of their performance over the year. In Punjab, teachers have been asked to assess students at school-level.

