Punjab waives Roadways bus fares for NEET UG aspirants; admit card valid as ticket

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. (Representational image/File)

The Punjab government has announced free travel for NEET aspirants on Punjab Roadways buses ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. Students appearing for the medical entrance examination will be allowed to travel free of cost on all Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22 by simply showing their NEET admit card.

The announcement was made after concerns were raised about the financial difficulties faced by several candidates travelling to examination centres. According to the statement issued by the state government, many students from economically weaker backgrounds struggle even to arrange transport fare for reaching exam centres. The decision was taken after students requested support during an interaction with Arvind Kejriwal.