Punjab government caps private school fee hike at 5% per year

Punjab CM has announced that fee hikes in private schools will be capped at 5 per cent per annum. (image: ai generated)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that fee hikes by private schools in the state will be capped at 5 per cent per annum, with a new law to be introduced in the next assembly session to enforce the ceiling.

Mann said the 5 per cent cap will apply to all mandatory charges and funds collected by schools, not just tuition fees – closing avenues that institutions have often used to burden parents with additional costs. Schools that raised fees by more than 15 per cent in the past three years will be required to refund the fee component charged above that threshold.