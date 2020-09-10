Punjab gives go-ahead for exit classes exams in universities, colleges

All the universities will complete the examination process as well as in the colleges affiliated to them tentatively by October 15, 2020, the govt order mentioned

After the Supreme Court upheld UGC’s decision to conduct examinations of exit classes (final year exams), the Punjab government Wednesday issued an order allowing universities and colleges to conduct the exams amid the pandemic. The order, however, clarified that universities and colleges have to take all precautions in wake of coronavirus spread and ensure the safety of the students.

The order issued by Paramjit Singh, Special Secretary (Higher Education), addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities in the state, read, “The UGC vide letter dated 6-7-2020 had issued guidelines to conduct the final exam by 30-09-2020. Further, the Supreme Court while disposing the bunch of writ petitions with CWP no. 724 of 2020 video order dated 28-08-2020 also upheld the decision of the UGC to conduct examinations of exit classes before 30th September 2020…”

Directing the universities to conduct examinations for exit classes, the order further stated, “All the universities will complete the examination process as well as in the colleges affiliated to them tentatively by October 15, 2020. The UGC has been requested to allow it accordingly…”

The order added that “universities will decide on their own about the mode of conduct of examination.”.

“While conducting these exams all necessary precautions like sanitisation, temperature monitoring of all students and staff and social distancing will be strictly adhered to, as per instructions/SoPs issued by state government/central government. The universities will ensure that proper arrangements are in place in case of holding physical examination. The universities will ensure that students are informed through all possible means about the date sheet and mode of conduct well in time. The universities will ensure timely declaration of results,” it has been been directed in the order.

Punjabi University exams from September 25

Punjabi University, Patiala announced that it will be holding theory exams for students of final semester/classes September 25 onwards.

A statement from the university read, “Punjabi University Patiala has decided to conduct the theory examinations of final semester/classes from September 25, 2020 onwards. According to this decision the practical examinations of these classes would be conducted by principals/heads at their college/department level through online mode by September 19, 2020.

The theory exams would be of two hours during which a student would solve 50 per cent of the question paper and they will also take care that they have solved the question paper of 50 per cent marks of total/maximum marks.

Keeping in view the Covid19-pandemic, the university is trying to adopt such a mode that the students are able to solve the papers while staying at home only. The necessary guidelines regarding this would be released soon. The instructions regarding the examinations will be uploaded accordingly on the website.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd