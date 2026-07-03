Punjab Eduction Minister announces inclusion of AI curriculum in schools from August

Meritorious Class 12 students who scored more than 95 per cent marks in the board examinations were felicitated during the programme (Representative Image/AI)

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced that an AI curriculum will be introduced in all government schools across the state from next month.

Speaking at the ‘Bright Minds Punjab 2026’ programme at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here, Bains said the government had been working on the AI initiative for the past year and was now ready to roll it out across government schools. The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students.

Meritorious Class 12 students who scored more than 95 per cent marks in the board examinations were felicitated during the programme. Addressing the gathering, Bains said the students represented the bright future of Punjab and the country and expressed confidence that many of them would go on to serve the nation as civil servants, doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

He said it was for the first time that the education minister and the education secretary had directly interacted with students to seek feedback on the examination system, curriculum and teaching methods.