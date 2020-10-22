Punjab education dept clarifies: Revised pay scales for future recruits

Teachers heaved a big sigh of relief after the latest clarification. (Representational)

A day after issuing a notification regarding the revised pay scale for government school teachers, the Department of School Education, Punjab, has revised it again to clarify that this pay matrix will be applicable to persons to be recruited in future. The department has clarified that the revised scale is not for incumbent teachers in any manner.

Following Tuesday’s order, there was a lot of hue and cry raised by existing teaching staff because as per the revised scale their salaries of were coming down by Rs 2000 to 2500 per teacher from their current salaries. To allay the fears of existing teachers, the department then issued a revised notification. The Education Department said that it has issued the notification to clear decks for the recruitment process.

The government has already cleared the recruitment process for 8,393 posts for pre-primary classes, but for this issuing a revised pay scale was necessary.

Teachers heaved a big sigh of relief after the latest clarification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd