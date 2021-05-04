Punjab education department to offer online classes through DD Punjabi from May 5

The school education department, Punjab, will start online classes through the DD Punjabi television channel for students of class 1-12. The classes will begin from May 5 onwards. The step has been taken to curtail the academic loss due to the COVID-19 crisis across the country as schools in the state have been closed down.

Punjab education minister, Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday has given the consent to conduct online classes through DD Punjabi. The TV classes for students from class 1-5 will be from 9 am to 10:40 am. For students of class 6-12, the classes will be conducted from 10:40 am to 4 pm. The daily schedule of these DD Punjabi classes will be sent to the students one day in advance through the school principal and the concerned teachers.

The Secretary of School Education, Krishan Kumar informed that the department has more experience with online learning as compared to last year and the teachers have learned from last year’s challenges, which will be beneficial for the students.

The Director of State Council for Education Research and Training, Jagtar Singh informed that last year 4189 lectures on pre-primary to class 12 were broadcasted on DD Punjabi. It also included streamwise lectures for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi Science, Social Studies and Welcome Life.

Apart from this, the education department has also developed the Punjab Educare app, through which the teachers have uploaded their lectures. He said that students of government schools, as well as those associated and affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), will be able to avail online classes through DD Punjabi.

The students will be able to attend these classes on DD Punjabi Free Dish Channel No. 22, Airtel Dish Channel No. 572, Videocon D2H Channel No. 791, Tata Sky Channel No. 1949. Fastway’s Channel 39, Dish TV Channel No. 1169, Sun Direct’s Channel No. 670 and Reliance Big TV channel number 950.