Punjab CM sets up VCs committee to work out exam reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today constituted a committee of vice chancellors to work out examination reforms and review curriculums. The committee, under the chairmanship of VC GNDU, will also look into introduction of new courses and digital education and will submit its report within 60 days.

Underlining the need to keep up with the transformation taking place globally in education, the chief minister tasked the committee with drafting a plan to bring the state’s education system at par with the world. New and relevant courses should be identified to ensure that the students are in tune with the changes taking place in global education, he said.

The chief minister also directed that all new colleges in the state must start classes from academic session 2021-22.

Reviewing the functioning of the Higher Education and Languages department, the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Secretary Higher Education to speed up the recruitment process for filling up 931 posts of assistant professors in the government colleges.

However, secretary Higher Education VK Meena said that the process to fill these posts had been initiated after putting an “end to the complex litigation of over the past 17 years.”

Further, the state government has also allowed filling up of 1925 posts of assistant professors in the government aided colleges, of which 1400 posts have already been filled, and out of these 410 teachers have been regularised while that of 118 is under process.