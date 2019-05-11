Punjab CM greets 12th students, congratulates teachers for hike in state’ pass percentage

Punjab Class 12th results 2019: Hours after Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) declared Class 12 results Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished students for their performance in the board examinations, saying he was proud of all the students who had cleared the exam. The chief minister also congratulated the Board and teachers for an impressive hike in the pass percentage since last year.

PSEB 12th Result 2019 available at websites soon LIVE UPDATES

Advertising

“Proud of all students who have cleared the PSEB Class XII examinations! Congratulations to them as well as the teachers & PSEB for the impressive 86.41% pass percentage, registering an increase of 20% over last year. Keep it up!,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Proud of all students who have cleared the PSEB Class XII examinations! Congratulations to them as well as the teachers & PSEB for the impressive 86.41% pass percentage, registering an increase of 20% over last year. Keep it up! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 11, 2019

Punjab recorded a pass percentage of 86.41 per cent, a 20 per cent jump from 2018’s 59.47 per cent. Three students shared the first rank with 98.89 per cent with a score of 445/450. The three students were Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar. Meanwhile, Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana secured second rank with 444 marks out of 450 and recorded 98.67 per cent.

IN PICTURES | Selfie to bhangra dance, Punjab Board 12th toppers celebrate success

In a similar gesture, CM Amarinder Singh had also wished Class 10 students on Wednesday i.e. May 8, 2019 on Twitter when Punjab board declared the results and had witnessed a jump by 30 per cent from the PSEB Class 10 2018 results.

Advertising

As witnessed in the Punjab Board Class 10 results, girls continue to outshine boys in the Class 12 examination results, as well. The pass percentage of the girls was recorded at 90.86 per cent, whereas boys secured a pass percentage of 82.83 per cent.

The sports category also had three students securing the top spot with cent per cent results and they were Navdeep Kaur of Muktsar Sahib, Khush Deep Kaur of Fazlika and Ravjeet Kaur of Ludhiana.

Out of the three streams, Commerce outperformed Science and Arts as the highest pass percentage was recorded in Commerce at 90.37 per cent.