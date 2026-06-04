Punjab Board Supplementary Exams 2026: PSEB class 10th &12th registration process starts

PSEB supplementary exam 2026: The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) has opened the registration process for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam 2026. The application forms are available at the board’s official website pseb.ac.in. Students who want to appear for compartment, improvement, re-appear, additional subject, and Punjab Open School examinations can submit their registration form through the website mentioned above.
As per the official notice, students have to submit their form within the deadline of June 15, 2026. However, candidates who miss the initial deadline can still submit the form later till June 22, 2026, along with a late fee.
The supplementary exams were conducted for students who were unable to pass in one or more subjects in the main examination. Additionally, students who want to improve their marks or appear for an additional subject are also allowed to fill the registration form. The class 10 result was declared on May 11, 2026. While the results for class 12 was published on May 13, 2026.
Given below are the important dates of the Punjab board class 10, 12 supplementary exams
Online form submission:
— Without late fee: June 15, 2026
— With late fee: June 22, 2026
Verification of forms:
— Without late fees: June 19, 2026
— With late fees: June 26, 2026.
Additionally, PSEB has also given a separate deadline to schools and authorities for verifying the submitted forms. Application forms that are submitted without a late fee have to be verified by June 19, 2026. Whereas the forms that are submitted along with a late fee are supposed to be verified by June 26, 2026.
Candidates should ensure that there are no mistakes in the application form before making the final submission. To avoid any kind of issue at the last minute, PSEB has asked the students and schools to complete the process of registration and verification within the given deadline.