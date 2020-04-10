Punjab Board PSEB classes 5, 10 and 12 exams from April 20

The pending examinations of class 5, 10, 12 will now be conducted from April 20. Representational image/ file The pending examinations of class 5, 10, 12 will now be conducted from April 20. Representational image/ file

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the revised examination schedule of classes 5, 10 and 12 today. The pending examinations will now be conducted from April 20.

The class 5 examination will be held on April 20 and 21. The pending exams for class 10 will be held from April 20 to May 5. For class 10, all exams are pending except Punjabi (A) which was held on March 17. Class 12 exams will be held from April 20 to May 1 which includes physical education and sports, home science, maths, economics, music (tabla), fundamentals of e-business, computer science, political science, physics, business studies, geography and history (as per stream).

Earlier, the pending exams which were scheduled to be held from April 1 were cancelled due to lockdown.

The board will announce the fresh dates soon. The students are advised to keep in touch with syllabus and keep studying at home. The dates will be available at the board website- pseb.ac.in.

JR Mehrok, controller (examination), PSEB, informed that students can check detailed fresh exam dates on the board’s website, pseb.ac.in. Exams for class 10 and 12 will be held at the external centres as allotted earlier. He added that a revised date sheet for pending practical exams will be announced later as the situation unfolds. The written board exams for class 8 have concluded, while the practicals are pending.

In the written orders issued by the PSEB, teachers have been allowed to take answer sheets for classes 5 and 8 with them and evaluate them at their homes

